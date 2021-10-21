ISAACS, William "Achie"



Age 74 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Saturday, October 16, 2021. He was born in McKee,



Kentucky, on January 20, 1947, the son of Owen and Myrtle (Sandlin) Isaacs. On June 30, 1995, he married Norma J. Sapp and she preceded him in death on April 13, 2016. Bill was a member of the International Union of Painters and



Allied Trades for thirty years, retiring in 2003. He was a member of the Millville Avenue Church of God in Hamilton and was baptized on July 8, 2012. He was a lifelong Harley Davidson enthusiast and enjoyed golf, NASCAR, and traveling.



He is survived by two sons, Shane (Pam) Isaacs and Jaime (Val) Isaacs; seven grandchildren, Brayden Isaacs, Presley Isaacs, Alyssa Pleva, Alex Pleva, Christian Isaacs, Adrienne Isaacs, and Shaylan Isaacs; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Rubious, and Waylon; six siblings, Ray Isaacs, Linda Rose, Debbie Isaacs, Homer Isaacs, Udell Welch, and William "B.O." Isaacs; and



numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by parents and six siblings, Robert Isaacs, Mary Nelson, Barbara Gabbard, Carl Isaacs, Milford "Junior" Isaacs, and



Darrell Isaacs.



A memorial visitation service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.



