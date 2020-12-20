ISGRO, David P.



Age 74 of Hamilton passed away Friday December 18, 2020 at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 20, 1946 the son of Samuel F. and Helen



(Leugers) Isgro and was a 1965 graduate of Taft High School. He was member of St. Peter Church, the P.A.C and the K of C Father Butler Council.



Survivors include four brothers, Daniel (Donna), Samuel (Dawana), Steve (Judith) and Timothy (Anita) Isgro; two nephews, Jeff (Angie) Isgro and Todd Isgro; two nieces Megan Isgro and Jennifer (Andy) Robben; seven great nieces and nephews; extended family, Terri Zucconi, Tim (Becky) Bruewer, Jamie (Mary Beth) Craven and their families.



Dave was preceded in death by his Mother in 1981 and his father in 2008.



Private visitation and graveside committal services will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass and



celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Shared Harvest or a local food bank. Online








