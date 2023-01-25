ISON, Charles S.



69 of Springfield, passed away January 22, 2023, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on July 7, 1953, the son of Dewey and Elva Ison. Charles was a member of First Christian and was involved in his Sunday school class. He was also known as man who enjoyed exercising. Charles had been a chef and loved to cook. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Sara R. Ison. Survivors include his loving/faithful companion of 38 years Michele R. Kitchen; sisters Judy (Jack) Wikoff, Betty (James) Keys, and Gwen (Michael) Dunfee; many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Charles will be Friday at 1:00PM in the Memorial Home with Mark Hackathorn officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.



