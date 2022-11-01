ITTEL, Ellis A.



Ellis Arthur Ittel was born December 29, 1931, to Arthur and Violet (Mitchell) Ittel. He was their only child. He was born to travel as both parents loved to go places of adventure. He grew up in Hamilton but spent his vacations going to all 49 states; never got to Alaska. Ellis and Frankie, the love of his life, were married over 70 years. They had 3 adorable daughters, Deborah, Sherry and Kimberly (Lonnie) Phipps and one grandson, Logan Gebhart. Ellis and Frankie graduated from Hamilton High Class of 1950. He and his wife Frankie traveled a lot. They put their motorhome on a train and traveled down the Copper Canyon in Mexico. They both traveled to Japan on 3 different occasions with the Methodist Church group called PROMISES. When Ellis and Frankie lost both of their Dads within one year, they took their Mothers with them on many trips. They belonged to RV clubs FCRV/NCHA and FMCA. Ellis loved planning their many trips. When he retired, they spent their winters out West… Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and California and down South in Alabama and Florida. Ellis was active in their church, Disciples Christian Church as a Trustee and a lifetime deacon. He was active in Jaycees and volunteered as a Citizen On Patrol (COP) with the Butler County Sheriff's Department. He was selected to go on the "Honor Flight" to Washington, DC with his daughter, Kimberly Phipps as his guardian. The trip was fabulous!! Ellis served 4 years in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked at GE for 36 years before he retired. His parents preceded him in death along with a special brother-in-law, Lowell Strong. He leaves his wife, Frankie, daughters Deborah, Sherry, and Kimberly, son-in-law Lonnie Phipps, grandson, Logan Gebhart; sister-in-law, Mary Jean Strong; niece Beth (Rob) Enderle, nephew David (Suzanne) Strong, great-nephew, Will Enderle, great-niece, Sarah Enderle, and many friends and family. His final trip was October 29, 2022, at age 90. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Hospice of Hamilton. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, with Rev. Bonnie Goodwin, officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment with full military honors will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. On-line condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

