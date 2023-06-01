Ivory, James Edward



IVORY, James Edward, age 78, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at his residence. James was a proud graduate of Chaminade High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He previously worked at Premier Rubber and Emery Worldwide. He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary and sang in the church choir for over 30 years, a member of Knights of Columbus 3rd degree Council 500, former President and member of the Polish Club and a proud Dragons fan since opening season. James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda, nee Curley; parents, Robert & Josephine Ivory; and brother, Richard A. He is survived by his daughters & sons-in-law, Jennifer & Michael Jette, Emily & Christopher Whiting, Nikole & John Seebock; sisters and their spouses, Paula Hoeffer, Mary Jo Dahm, Cathy Moore; brothers and their spouses, Frank, Robert Jr., Bill, John, Tim, and Mike; grandchildren, Connor, Morgan, Clayton, Mikayla, Meghan; nieces, nephews; many other relatives & friends; special friends, the Rich family; and the mother of his 2 daughters, Linda L. Ivory. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Our Lady of the Rosary, 22 Notre Dame Avenue. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike and from 9 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary or Dayton Community Blood, where he donated over 300 units of blood.

