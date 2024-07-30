Jablinski, Josephine

Jablinski (Konicki), Josephine



"Babci Jo", age 96, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Bethany Village. Born January 12, 1928 to Stanley and Sophia (Plonka) Konicki, on the second floor of their butcher shop/home on Brandt St in Old North Dayton. She was the oldest of five children. Jo was a graduate of St. Adalbert Grade School, Kiser HS and Ohio Wesleyan University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree. Jo was a lifetime member of St. Adalbert's Polish Catholic Church until it's closure in 2021, subsequently joining Incarnation Church in Centerville. At St. Adalbert's, she served as a substitute teacher, volunteered at the rectory counting Sunday collections and other administrative duties, and led the Polish choir. She was extremely active in church festivals and regularly volunteered to help in whatever capacity was needed. Always an American first, Jo was extremely proud of her Polish heritage and traditions. She was a member of the Polish National Alliance, Polish Roman Catholic Union and the Polish Club. She fought for female participation in the club, and subsequently became its 1st voting female member. She taught Polish folk dancing, co-chaired the first Polish booth at the World A'Fair, and spoke to Leadership Dayton about Polish ethnicity in Dayton. A crowning memory in her life was a 3-week visit to Poland with her husband, Eugene. She spoke the language so fluently that the Poles thought she must be a native. Jo was an excellent cook and delighted in baking over 25 different varieties of cookies at Christmas time. Hobbies included playing cards, especially pinochle, bowling, trying new recipes, spending time with family, and watching UD Flyer men's basketball. In addition to her parents, Jo was preceded in death by her husband Gene, her sister Irene Golba and her husband Tom, her brother Sonny Konicki and his wife Della, her sister-in-law Gerry Konicki, and her brother-in-law Bob Begley. Jo is survived by her sons Larry, David (Kathy) Jablinski, daughter Coleen (Jim) Hart, grandchildren Jennifer Jablinski, Anne Jagielski (PJ Falter), Samantha (Chris) Dickey, Maggie Jablinski, Zachary (Yvonne) Jagielski, great-grandchildren Graham Dickey, Miles Falter, and Asher Jablinski. Jo is also survived by her brother Tom Konicki and sister Carol Begley. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at 1:00pm at Incarnation Church, 7415 Far Hills Ave, Centerville with Fr Joseph officiating. Visitation one-hour prior from 12:00-1:00, also at Incarnation Church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Serving the Family is Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering, online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com. Jo, Idz Bogiem (Go with God)!



