Jackowski, Joy

JACKOWSKI (Gohmann), Joy M.



Joy M. (Gohmann) Jackowski, of Centerville, passed away on Monday, November 7th, 2022. She was born on October 25th, 1930, to Robert and Evelyn (Gibbs) Gohmann.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to attend a visitation in her honor at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church (6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459) on Friday, November 11th, 2022, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held immediately following the visitation, at 10:30 am. Calvary Cemetery, (1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409) will be Joy's final resting place.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Affinity Care Hospice, (7681 Tylers Place Blvd., Suite 3, West Chester, OH 45069) or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, (6245 Wilmington Pike, Dayton, OH 45459). You are welcome to view her full obituary, write a condolence message, send flowers, and share a story or picture about Joy at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com