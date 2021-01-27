JACKS, Robert L.



"Bobby"



Robert L. "Bobby" Jacks, age 75 of Dayton, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, in Kettering Hospital. He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on July 24, 1945, the son of Dwight H. Jacks & Flora B. (Johnson) Jacks. After a long



career as a Mechanic, he



retired from Emery Worldwide. Bobby was a prominent Stock Car Driver and later on, after retirement, became self-



employed where he proceeded in becoming a World Class



Engine Builder and self-taught Machinist.



He is survived by his son Robert L. "Robby" Jacks, Jr., and daughter Connie Jacks, 4 grandchildren Scott Lairson, Bridgette Perkins, Cherokee Perkins, and Autumn Perkins, 5 great-grandchildren, many beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews, Leisa (Kevin) Ensley and



Jamie (Tina) Jacks, many cousins from his hometown of Huntsville, Alabama, Wilda (Bill) Price and Jerome (Janice) Ellett. A multitude of dear and special friends, Mike Redfern, Gary Combs, Mike Heitzman, Dennis Smith, Beth Hobbs, Frances Wooldridge, and so many from ARCA and the entire racing community.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers David Jacks and Dwight Jacks, Jr., and his loving wife Patricia A. (Human) Jacks.



A service will be held at a later date at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, OH. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bobby's name to



Dayton Auto Racing Fans Club (D.A.R.F.) Injured Drivers Fund, C.O. Vanessa Gibson, 1361 Edinburgh Drive, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

