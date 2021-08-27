JACKSON, Annette



Age 83, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Funeral



service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church of God, 1350 Kumler Ave., Dayton, OH 45406, with Bishop Alfred Ringer officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior



to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to



THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.


