JACKSON, Annette

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JACKSON, Annette

Age 83, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Funeral

service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Faith Temple Pentecostal Church of God, 1350 Kumler Ave., Dayton, OH 45406, with Bishop Alfred Ringer officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior

to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to

THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

