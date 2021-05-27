JACKSON, Barbara

JACKSON (Smith),



Minister Barbara Lynn



Age 70, born March 3, 1951, to the late James L. Smith and Jeannette (Florence) Smith-Blanton, took God's hand and claimed her wings to glory Thursday, May 20, 2021, at



Miami Valley Hospital. Min.



Barbara, known as "Bobbie" or "Sister Bobbie", attended



Edison Elementary and Roosevelt High School. She was



employed at Inland for 15 years, and with Project Impact, sponsored by Revival Center Ministries. Bobbie was preceded in death by her step-parents, Ida Smith, and Montford Blanton. She is survived by her daughter, Montina E. Smith, and honorary daughter, Casandra Starks; special grandson, TaVion Boyd; ex-husband, Juan Jackson; God-daughters, Iesha and Shacara; foster daughters, Dymeisha, Christina, True and Tranae; great-grandchildren, George, Ta'Vazia, DoN'Navyn, Christian, Cameron and Carter; honorary great granddaughter, Jru Benson; sisters, Susan L. (Arelius) Harbut, Janyce A. (Bruce) Champion; brother, James L. Smith II; sister/cousins, Sharon Jennings and Charlene Florence; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; special friend and companion, Elizabeth Moore, and close friend, Lori Hayes. Funeral service will be held 1 pm Friday, May 28, at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr. Visitation 11 am-1 pm. Family will receive friends 12-1 pm. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

