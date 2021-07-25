dayton-daily-news logo
X

JACKSON, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

JACKSON, Charles

Andrew "Uncle Pluke"

Age 82, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45402 on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11 am. The family will receive friends at 10 am

until the time of service.

Arrangements entrusted to H.H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH 45417, (937) 268-6886. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.hhroberts.com. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. The Service will be livestreamed on Facebook under "Mount Enon Missionary Baptist Church" at 11am.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top