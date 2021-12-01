JACKSON,



George Samual



Age 93 of Oxford, passed away at McCullough Hyde Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 28, 2021. George was born in Oxford, Ohio, on December 23, 1927, to Howard and Dorothy (nee King) Jackson. George served in the United States



Army from 1945 to 1947. On March 31, 1950, he married the love of his life, Blanche Hacker. He was a member of the Millville Avenue Church of the



Nazarene, in Hamilton. George faithfully served his church as a trustee, Sunday School teacher and helped maintain the property for many years. He retired from Champion International Paper after 45 years of service. George is survived by his children, George D. Jackson and David L. (Joyce) Jackson; his grandchildren, Jason Jackson, Luke Jackson, Ryan (Erica)



Jackson and Rebecca (Luke) Wurzelbacher; his great-grandchildren, Olivia, Mariah, Alisha, Riley, Josie and Brinley; his sister, JoAnn Adkins; and his nieces and nephews. George was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 69 years, Blanche Jackson; his children, Karen, Kathy and Kenneth James Jackson; and his brother, Howard Jackson Jr. Private service to be held by the family. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com