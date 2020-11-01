JACKSON, George R.



George R. Jackson, age 77, of Crossville, TN, passed away



Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Cumberland Medical Center.



He was born September 24, 1943, in Dayton, OH, son of the late George C. Jackson and Levina (Tabor) Jackson.



George worked as a Press Operator for a magazine publishing company.



He is survived by his wife, Mary Jackson of Crossville, TN; sons, Chris R. Jackson and his son, Chris Jackson, both of FL, and



Jerry W. Jackson and his daughter, Amber Jackson, both of Crossville, TN; 5 other grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sandra Marshall of Crossville, TN.



In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry Lynn Jackson; and sister, Velma Elliott.



No services are scheduled at this time.



Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

