JACKSON, Gladys

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689822-01_0_0000689822-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689822-01_0_0000689822-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">JACKSON, Gladys J.<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 73, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Greg Parker officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.</font><br/>

