JACKSON, Henry

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JACKSON, Sr., Henry

Age 88, passed away on October 20, 2022. Funeral services will be Friday, October 28, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church, 414 S. 11th St. Hamilton, OH. The family will receive friends from 10am until time of service 11am. Interment at Butler County Memorial Park. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Hamilton

2299 University Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

