JACKSON, Jacqueline



Better known as "Jackie", was born 14 January 1938. Died 15 February 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was a graduate of Dunbar High School, 1956. She worked various jobs over the years. As a clerk at Goldman's Department Store, later as a beautician at Banner's Hair Solon and last as a clerk at Walmart when it opened in Miamisburg until her retirement. Jackie always had a smile and enjoyed life. One of her favorite hobbies was bingo and she was known at Bingo halls around the city. Her greatest pleasure was family and she looked forward to holidays, family reunions or any occasion to gather. Jackie loved and was most proud of her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the eldest daughter of Jennie Lee Melson Wiley. Jackie was blessed to be a part of 5 generations in 1956 when her daughter Pam was born. In 1997 another 5 generations re-emerged when her great-grandson Tobiah was born. In her last few days before she passed, she kept repeating how happy she was to see her daughter and hear her



family's voices on the phone. Mom was a sweet free-spirited person who will forever remain in our hearts.



Preceded in death by her mother, Jennie Lee Melson Wiley; father, William Dillard; great-grandson, Jesse Jarue Mark IV; niece, Sonya L. Gates; great-nephews, Gregory M. Wiley and Corey Todd Rucker. Survived by devoted daughter and



caregiver, Pamela (Michael) Napper; sister, Marlena Hill; brothers, Robert C. (Mary Jo) Wiley and Brian (Joanne) Wiley. Three grandchildren, Donielle (Troy) Graham, Givon A.



(Cardona) Lewis, Katrina Josey, all of Charlotte, N.C. Six great-grandchildren, Tobiah and Toria Graham, Nia, and Givon R. Lewis and Kristien and Gabrielle Josey. Special niece/caregiver Iris (Alonzo) Lattimore, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Dr. Terry L. Hill officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Go to www.thomasfunerals.com for virtual streaming link and to send online condolences to the family.

