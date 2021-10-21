JACKSON, Joyce Estell



Age 78 of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Optimized Senior Living in Lebanon, Ohio. She was born May 11, 1943, in



Jackson, Kentucky, to Miles O. Haddix and Rosa Evelee (Tyra) Crase. She faithfully belonged to Truth Tabernacle for 52 years. She was very involved with her church. She taught Sunday School for years. She was always volunteering for something. She was a loving mother, the best mom ever, and loved everyone! She was an executive secretary for Montsanto Mound. After 30 years of service she retired. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert Jackson, children; Fred P. (Leah Tyler) Francis, Sherry L. Jackson, Tammy Jackson,



Stephen R. (Ecko Spence) Jackson, Sheila D. (Bryan) Wilson, Brian D. (Shelly Smith) Jackson, grandchildren; Fred III, David, Sierra, Roxanne, Bekki, Matt, Kessie, Heather, Amber, Andrea, Levi Jackson, Morgan Little, Amber, Michael , Griffin, Alana, Luke, Blake Jackson, sister; Sherry (Tom) Fryman, brother; Miles A. (Delores) Haddix, stepmother; Dora Sebastian, and numerous great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Charles Haddix, James Haddix, sisters; Debbie Haddix, Betty Stone, and Sarah Haddix. Joyce is in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Truth Tabernacle 6879 Hamilton-Middletown Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral service also, on Saturday at the church at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Hidelbaugh



officiating. Interment at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Truth Tabernacle 6879



Hamilton-Middletown Rd. Middletown, Ohio 45044. Condolences may be sent to www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



