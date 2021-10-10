JACKSON, LAURA

JACKSON (Brown),



Laura E.



Laura E. (Brown) Jackson, age 91 of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at her son's home. She was born September 25, 1930, in New Burlington, Ohio, to parents Louis R. and Maria (Simpson) Brown. She married John A. Jackson in 1953.



Laura is survived by her son, Robbye (Kimberly) Jackson; a grandson, Johnathan A. Jackson; a sister, Lillian Fields. Laura is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; sisters, Marie, Marguerite, and Leona; a brother, Randy Brown.



Laura was a member of the Dayton Dunbar Class of 1948. She worked at Defense Electronic Supply Center (DESC) in Kettering, DSA, and DLA Defense agencies.



Laura attended St. Benedict of the Moor Catholic Church in Dayton.



She enjoyed travel, socializing with her friends, and cheering for the Cincinnati Bengals.



Funeral Services will be held at Newcomer's North Dayton Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424.



Visitation: Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Service: Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 6:00 pm to 7 pm.



Laura will be laid to rest beside her husband at Dayton National Cemetery October 15, 2021, at 1:30 PM. If attending please be present at or before 1:20 PM.



To leave a memory of Laura or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

