Jackson, Lulu Belle



Lulu Belle Jackson was born on June 10, 1928 and earned her wings on November 13, 2023 in Conyers, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her father - James Warnock, mother - Myrtle Warnock, and three siblings: Gladys Blakey, Joyce Pitts, David Warnock, and husband Charles Jackson. She is survived by two children, Melody and Mark Jackson, four grandchildren; Tonyette Jordan (Courtney), Sharelle Cross (Dustin), Shardae' Jackson, and Mark Jackson Jr; and eight great grandchildren; Tanasia Rayner, Chance Colbert, Camryn Jordan, Cortez Jordan, Ja'cion Jackson, Journii Jackson, Draydon Cross, and Demi Cross; daughter-in-law, Sonovia Jackson, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A long time resident of Dayton, Lulu graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1946 and retired from a dynamic 20 year career with the US Post Office in 1988. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. The funeral service will begin at 10:00am the following day, Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Following the service, Lulu will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery. To share a memory of Lulu or to leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



