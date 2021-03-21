JACKSON, Mary Elizabeth



94, of Dayton, peacefully returned to the Lord, on March 13th, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents Henry and Margaret Linton



(Thompson); husband Charles H. Jackson; siblings James Linton, Sarino Mobley, John Linton; daughter Eloise Davis; son Charles D. Jackson; daughter-in-law Barbara Jackson; and granddaughter Tina Jackson. She is survived by her loving children Michael Jackson (Stephanie) of Yellow Springs, Ohio, David Jackson of Columbus, Ohio, daughter-in-law Patricia Jackson of Dayton, Ohio, daughter-in-law Vicky Jackson of Dayton, Ohio, and daughter Josetta Roland (Glenn) of



Dayton, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave.



