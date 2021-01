Mrs. Piccola O. Jackson



Sunrise ~ 1/25/1920



Sunset ~ 7/10/2001



Birthday Wishes to Heaven, With our Love.



Mama, you were and will



forever be a Special Gift from GOD. Unique, Blessed and



Irreplaceable. You are



Wonderfully Celebrated



and Abundantly Loved!



~ Happy Birthday Mama ~



Children, Grandchildren,





Great-grandchildren & Bj