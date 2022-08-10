JACKSON, Robert E. "Bob"



Of Springfield, died on Saturday, August 6, 2022. He was born on June 8, 1925, in Raymond, Ohio, the son of Daniel T. Jackson and Mabel (Hillard) Jackson Gardner. After serving in the United States Navy during World War II, South Pacific area, he received an Honorable Medical Discharge for wartime injuries. He graduated from Springfield High School and Wittenberg University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in June, 1951. Bob had a career of 37 1/2 years at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and his skills as an artist and a managing director helped garner many outstanding performance awards and letters of commendation. He retired as Director of Visual Communications Department, at that time, the largest art department in the Air Force. He enjoyed art, golf, baseball, cars, architecture and design. He was a past member of First Lutheran Church in Springfield, Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at Wittenberg University, was a long-standing member of the Masonic Temple Anthony Lodge No. 455, and a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 36 years, Edith; a daughter, Sheli (Patrick) Smedley; and a step-daughter, Karoun Miller. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Anne; daughter, Kyle (Lane) Berg; step-daughter, Mariam (Eric) Ferguson; grandchildren: Matthew (Jennifer) Grabner, Christopher (Nicole) Grabner, Ethan Smedley, and Conner Smedley; step-grandchildren: Irene Miller, Bridget Miller, Jonathan Moore, Andrew Moore; great-grandchildren: Siena, A.J., Kaia and Cole Grabner as well as great-great grandchildren, Ellie Rae Wetzel and Skylar Graham. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with his funeral following on Friday, August 12 beginning at 1:00 p.m. Bob will be laid to rest at Grape Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Lung Association of Ohio or to a favorite charity. You may express condolences to the family at



