JACKSON, Sharita



Age 47 of Miamisburg, departed this life Sunday, November 13, 2022. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 10 AM. Service 11:00 AM, Friday, November 18, 2022, at Phillips Temple CME Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com