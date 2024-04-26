JACKSON, SHERWOOD DUANE



SHERWOOD DUANE JACKSON, age 88, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Arlington Pointe Nursing Home, Middletown, Ohio. He was born May 10, 1935, in Middletown, Ohio, and was a resident of this area his entire life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1953. Duane married Norma Blevins on April 4, 1958. They were together for 65 years. He started his career working for Albers Super Market and worked his way up to Assistant Manager. With the birth of his first child he realized he needed a better paying job and he entered the Machinist Apprenticeship program at Armco Steel and worked at the "Machine Shop" for many years and received an award for 37 years of meritorious service. Duane enjoyed gardening and sharing the bounty of his efforts with his family, neighbors, and church friends. His other interests included camping, fishing, hunting, Reds baseball, Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Football, and NASCAR. Duane enjoyed family get-togethers and his pride and joy were his six grandchildren. He was especially proud that his first grandson, Matt, was born on his birthday, May 10. He enjoyed giving them souvenir money for their various vacation trips. Duane attended Grace Baptist Church for many years after Dr. Howard Sears visited their neighborhood going door to door and led his family to the Lord. Later on when he retired he and his wife, Norma, enjoyed traveling all over the country with Grace's Jolly 60s. Duane wanted to send this message to his family and friends: "Accept the Lord as your personal Savior so you'll meet me on the other side." Preceding him in death were his parents, Sherwood and Lillian (Flannery) Jackson; his wife, Norma Jean Blevins Jackson; one brother, Donald Jackson; and five sisters, Carolyn Profitt, twin sisters, Marlene DeFrates and Darlene Margerum, Sonja (Janie) Shrout, and Sharon Moler. He is survived by four children, Michael (Merrie) Jackson, Timothy Jackson, David (Myra) Jackson, Pamela Jackson, and six grandchildren, Laura Jackson, Rachel Jackson, Matthew Jackson, Rebekah Jackson, Eli Jackson, and Seth Jackson. Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2024, from 11:00 to 12:00 at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Road, Franklin, Ohio 45005, followed by services at 12:00 with Reverend Jim Winters officiating. Interment will be on the church campus at Grace Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church's Mission Fund. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



