JACOBS, Cheryl L.
60 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. She was born in Springfield on
October 25, 1960, the daughter of Roy Riley and Delores
(Taylor) Richards. She had worked for International
Harvester and the Drackett Company. Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Theresa (Chris) McAtee; ex-husband, Gary Jacobs; step-father, Glen Richards; step-mother, Marilyn Riley and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her
parents and son, Jesse Michael Phares. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Bernard Church. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior in church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Funeral Home Information
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH
45505
https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral