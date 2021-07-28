dayton-daily-news logo
JACOBS, Cheryl L.

60 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021. She was born in Springfield on

October 25, 1960, the daughter of Roy Riley and Delores

(Taylor) Richards. She had worked for International

Harvester and the Drackett Company. Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law, Theresa (Chris) McAtee; ex-husband, Gary Jacobs; step-father, Glen Richards; step-mother, Marilyn Riley and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her

parents and son, Jesse Michael Phares. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in St. Bernard Church. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior in church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bernard Church. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

