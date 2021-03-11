JACOBS, JUANELLE

JACOBS (Brown), Juanelle C.



Age 85, passed away February 20, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Helenwood, TN, to the late Henry and Juanita (Phillips) Brown. Juanelle loved her country, family, fishing, camping and a good fried catfish dinner, especially her country as she was always ready to talk about both family, and especially her military service and experiences to young people and strongly encourage them to "check it out as an option." She was a generously giving person too. If you needed it she would give you the shirt off her back. She was also so very proud of the accomplishments of all three of her daughters and her grandkids and great-grandkids. Mom, grandma/great-grandma you will be missed by all of us. Juanelle served her country as a WAC (Women Army Corp) in the Army during the Korean conflict. She retired from Desc (Defense Electronics Supply Center) after 25 years of service. She also was a member of DESC's 25 Year Club for many years. Juanelle was a Charter Member of 35 years, a Paid Up For Life (PUFL) member and Chaplin (for over 20 years) of Beavercreek American Legion Post 763. She was a Charter Member of 31 years, Past President, VIM (Very Important Member) and a Duel Member of Beavercreek Memorial Unit 763. She was a member of 37 years of the WAC/WAAC (Women Army Corp/Women Army Auxiliary Corp) Chapter 6 Columbus, Ohio. Juanelle was a Charter Member of 30 years and Current Commander of Women Veterans of America (WVA) Chapter 6 Dayton, Ohio. She was a member of 5 years of Dayton National Cemetery National Honor Squad Auxiliary. She was a Charter Member of The Red Hat Hotties for 20 plus years out of the Beavercreek Senior Center. She was a member of the Eintract Singing Society German Club Dayton, Ohio, for many years. Juanelle will be missed by one and all. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lyle D. Jacobs and daughter, Karen D. Downing. Juanelle is survived by her daughters, Jacqulyn Jacobs-Mager (Larry Mager), and Jannice Jacobs; son-in-law Terry Downing; granddaughters, Heather Bingham, Jaethelle Green-Brown (Sean Brown), Tabitha (Steve) Cook, Cassie (Mark) Barrett; step-grandchildren, George, David, Paul, and Debbie Mager; 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Family to receive friends from 1:00PM to 8:00PM on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel; where service will be held at 1:00PM on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Burial at Valley View Memorial Gardens.

