JACOBS, Pamela L.



Age 64, of Huber Heights, passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. Pamela was a teacher for West Carrollton Schools with 25 years of service, a member of Grace Community Church, and Muse Machine. She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Jr and sister, Robin Demyan. Pamela is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Bryan and Deanne Jacobs of FL, Michael Jacobs of Beavercreek, and Nicholas Jacobs of LA ; sisters, Yvonne Bertling and Rhea Wadle both of FL; brother, Mark DePoyster of Englewood; grandchildren, Sebastian and Penelope; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Private Funeral Service. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 5-8 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse or West Carrollton Education Fund in



Pamela's memory.

