JAMES, Bobby Martin

Was born January 22, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late

Thurman and Minnie James. Bobby graduated from Dunbar '66. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Bowling Green State Univ. and his Master's from Central State University. Bobby retired from Sinclair Community College after 23 years. Bobby transitioned from this life April 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his

siblings William Golden Rich, Jr., Stella Bayless, and Betty J. Woodard. Bobby leaves to cherish, his wife of 49 years, Corliss (Bonner) James; daughter Rachel James, and sisters Jeanette Adkins, Virginia Allen, Beverly Bailey and a host of nieces and nephews. Special Thanks to Day City Hospice for the care they provided during Bobby's end of life. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M., Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Dr. Viewing begins at 10 A.M.

Interment, Calvary Cemetery.


