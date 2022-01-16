Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

JAMES, Teresa

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

JAMES, Teresa J.

Age 72, of Riverside, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. A visitation will be held from 3-5pm on Friday, January 28, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. A memorial service will be held at 5pm at the funeral home. A livestream of the service will be

available via Routsong's YouTube channel. For complete

condolences and remembrances, please visit


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

http://www.routsong.com

In Other News
1
ENOCHS, CHRISTOPHER
2
HARDMAN, Betty
3
COX, Goldie
4
DAVENPORT, Gloria
5
BROYLES, William
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top