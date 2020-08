JAMES, Jr., Washington Age 90, passed July 29, 2020. Survived by loving family & friends. Walk-through Visitation 11-11:30AM Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Harvest Grove Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Rd., Dayton, OH. Funeral service follows at 11:30am. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com