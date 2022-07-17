dayton-daily-news logo
X

JAMES, ZYDEKIA

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JAMES, Zydekia Princess

Age 2, born November 4, 2019 to Isaiah James and Kallen Wood, and cared for by her mothers, Vanessa Mann-Hobbs and Samarra Clancy, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022. Celebration of life service 11 am Tuesday, July 19, at All Nations Bible Fellowship, 3805 Kings Hwy. Visitation 9-11 am. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
JOHNSON, PAUL H.
2
SCHEYD, Elizabeth
3
HEATON, Kenneth
4
Aguayo, Michael Arden
5
BRANDENBURG, Robert
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top