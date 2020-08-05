JANES, Donald Ray Age 75, of Springboro, OH; died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Wood Glen Alzheimer's Facility. Donald was born in Findlay, OH, on December 12, 1944, to the late Claude and Margaret Louise (Moore) Janes. Donald taught for over 30 years. He began his career with Xenia High School and continued with DPS at multiple schools including Wilbur Wright and Patterson Co Op. After he retired from DPS, he went on to teach at West Carrollton High School. In addition to teaching, Donald was active coaching wrestling, as well as golf, tennis, softball, and soccer. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rita Soninno; his sisters, Margaret "Peggy" Ramsey, Barbara Treece, and his brother, Claude Janes Jr. Donald is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda (Artman) Janes; his children, Mindy (Mark) Cornell, Debra (Greg) Arenstein, D. Andrew (Heather) Janes, Chip (Emily) DeVelvis, Melissa (Scott) Baughman and Evan Janes; his grandchildren, Marcus, Mackenzie, Michael, Matthew, Marley, D. Parker, Savannah, Shelby, Phoebe, Daphne, Fiona, Christian and Aaron; his sisters, Susanne Kilpatrick, Nancy Rhoode and Terri LaRocco. The impact made by Donald throughout his life will be remembered by many. You can share your memories, stories, and pictures on the memorial site: www.rememberingdonjanes.com. A graveside service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420 or the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W. Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459.

