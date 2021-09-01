JANEWAY,



Barbara Ann Dalton



Of Franklin and Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Known to all as Barb, she was born February 15,1931, in Middletown. The 2nd oldest daughter of eight children to the Reverend Lester Dalton and Irene Kash Dalton she was impacted by the death of her oldest sister after her head



injury at the then South School in Franklin. Her father Lester, a dedicated man, was employed at the Frigidaire plant in



Dayton through the end of World War II, was a farmer, and a founding member of the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Franklin. Barbara's mother Irene was the daughter of a rural Kentucky merchant who migrated to Middletown with her mother after her father's death. Following WW II, Barb and the family relocated to Corryton, TN, where they settled on the family farm. Barb attended Halls High School where she was active in basketball, choir, various associations, and was Captain of the Cheerleading Squad. There she met her



husband of almost 72 years, Estel "Buck" Janeway Jr. Following graduation in 1949, they married, settled in Corryton, TN, had a son, then moved to Franklin for work. Barb maintained a home, had three more children, and then started work as a medical secretary and office manager having worked for



several doctors in the Middletown area. In retirement they bought a house in Madison township, with enough land for a sizeable garden, and to host family reunions and holiday gatherings. Barb adored having her family visit, watching her grandchildren play, and found great joy in providing a gathering place for her loved ones. Barb knew how to manage a household and a tight family budget. She was adept at packing picnics for long family road trips and she would lay out the food on roadside picnic tables along with slices of watermelon. Barb also liked to refinish furniture and she loved dogs. A very loving and patient person, Barb had a magic touch with dogs that resulted in her being a talented trainer having turned many wild puppies into obedient little fur



babies. Barb was from a close family of eight children who loved their time together and with their spouses at large picnics under the shade trees at Armco Park and at one another's home during the holidays. There was always lots of jokes and laughter, games, and fantastic yet simple country style food. Barb was most proud of her children as the most significant accomplishment in her life having seen them graduate



college, start families, have successful careers, own businesses, and deliver lots of loving grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Estel "Buck" Janeway; parents, Lester and Irene Kash Dalton; sisters, Phyllis Jean Dalton, Kay Clapp, Deloris Grubb and Sandra Miller; and brothers, Roger and Clarence Dalton. She is survived by her brother, Jerry (Doris) Dalton of Corryton, Tennessee; her children, Steve Janeway of Westcliffe, CO, Mike (Annette) Janeway of Potomac Falls, VA, Cindy (Don) Banks of Middletown, OH, and Patti Groves, of Middletown, OH. Barb is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren, Katie Banks of Franklin, OH, Chris (Lisa) Janeway of Evergreen, CO, Brandon Janeway of Independence, KY, Sally (David) Guffey of Cary, NC, Bryan (Michelle) Janeway of San Francisco, CA, Andy



(Holly) Banks of Cary, NC, Molly (Justin) Gebhardt of Middletown, OH, Jordan Janeway of Oxford, OH, and Kendall Janeway of Potomac Falls, VA. A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 2nd, 2021, from 11:00 am-12:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, Ohio. A Memorial Service will begin directly after at 12:00 pm, officiated by Pastor Keith Gebhart. A procession and graveside service will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

