JANKOWSKI, Eion Roger

Obituaries
4 hours ago

JANKOWSKI, Eion Roger

Age 19, of Beavercreek, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Eion leaves to cherish his memory, his mother and step-father Sekena (Ray) Fulton, father Eric Jankowski, brother Evan "Stud Muffin" Jankowski. There will be a gathering of family and friends, Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek. Funeral services for Eion will be 11:00 am, Monday, October 24 at the funeral home with his uncle Scott Winfield presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. To share a special memory of Eion, leave a message for his family, and read complete obituary, please visit:


Funeral Home Information

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

http://www.tobias-fh.com

