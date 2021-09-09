JARVIS, Theodore

JARVIS, DDS, Theodore S.



Scottsdale-It is with broken hearts and immense sorrow that we announce the passing of Theodore S. Jarvis. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Scottsdale, AZ, which became his second home.



Ted grew up in East Liverpool, OH, as the only child of Elizabeth and Ray Jarvis and he was the joy of their lives. He attended Ohio Northern University and then The Ohio State University College of Dentistry. It was there that he met his wife Linda and they have been together ever since. He served as a Captain in the Army and they spent two years in Fort Benning, GA, before settling in Linda's hometown of Dayton, OH.



Ted opened his dental practice with Linda as the office manager in 1974 and he treated patients with kindness and excellence until his retirement in 2011. They had two children,



Stephanie and Daniel and provided them with a lifetime of happiness and great memories. Ted and Linda became snowbirds after retirement, escaping Midwest winters for the



sunshine and warmth of Arizona.



Ted enjoyed reading, good television, travel, road trips, cars and the occasional glass of Macallan, but most of all he



enjoyed being with his family.



He is survived by his wonderful wife of 51 years, Linda; his daughter Stephanie; his son Daniel and Daniel's fiancée Liz. He is also survived by his brother-in-law Leonard Gerson and his girlfriend Carole Kelly; his sister-in-law Sylvia Gerson and her children Lisa and Sam; his sister-in-law Nancy Gerson and her children David and Debra. He is preceded in death by his parents, William (Raymond) and Elizabeth Jarvis, his brothers-in-law Bob and Don Gerson; and Bagel, the beagle who was the best dog in the world.



No husband and father was ever more loved, and no husband and father ever loved his wife and children more. The world was a brighter and better place with him in it.



A private service is being held in Scottsdale, AZ. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ted's name to SICSA of Dayton. https://www.sicsa.org/give/ notification name Linda Jarvis address 7860 E. Camelback Rd. #204 Scottsdale AZ 85251.

