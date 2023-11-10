Jasko, Robert J.



Robert J. Jasko, 92, of Dayton, peacefully joined his Lord in Paradise on November 9 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 12, 1931, the son of Paul and Susie (Grieger) Jasko who preceded him in death. Robert, "Bob," was also predeceased by his beloved wife, Bette (DiSalvo) Jasko, his brother, John Jasko, his sister Anne Adamcik, and his dear great-granddaughter Penelope Juniper Jasko. He is survived by his siblings, Ray Jasko and Rudy Jasko; his loving children, Susan Jasko, Michael Jasko, and Nancy (Gregg) Clark; four cherished grandchildren, Kathrine (Thomas) Herbert, Christopher (Melissa) Jasko, Matthew (Audrey) Jasko, and Shannon Clark; twelve adored great-grandchildren with one on the way, and many nieces, nephews and friends. He is also survived by his first wife and good friend, Sally Jasko.



Bob graduated from St. Ignatius Academy in Cleveland, and was a devout Catholic his entire life. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was hired by IBM as a field engineer and later promoted to a technical writer, moving the family to Endicott, New York. He retired as a member of the IBM Quarter Century Club.



Bob enjoyed traveling and simple pleasures, often camping with his young family. He loved to garden and could fix anything, especially as a volunteer at the Spiritual Life Center in Windsor, New York. After moving to Dayton, Bob met Bette, and together they enjoyed cooking, traveling with Elderhostel, and auditing classes at UD. Bob was an active member of the St Vincent DePaul Society at St. Helen's Parish. He was well-respected and well-loved by all for his simple, kind, and gentle ways. Bob lived with a sense of awe and wonder for all God's creation. He walked lightly on this earth, but his impact on others will last through the generations.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 15 from 5-7PM at Tobias Funeral Home 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road in Beavercreek. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Helen's at 605 Granville Place in Dayton on Thursday, November 16 at 11AM, followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Bob's name to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Helen's.



