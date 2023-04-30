Jaudon, Inez



Age 87, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

