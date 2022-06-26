JAUDON, Johnetta M. "Jackie"



Age 75, of Springfield, passed away on June 22, 2022. She was born in Springfield on March 8, 1947, daughter of the late John and Margaret (Carter) Clark. Jackie was a graduate of Wittenberg University with her Bachelor of Arts degree and retired from the City of Springfield, where she worked in the Finance Department. She was a faithful member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, also serving as the Treasurer at the church. She was a member of several organizations, including the National Council of Negro Women, L.I.N.K.S., NAACP. Jackie and her husband, Eddie spent many years teaching marriage tools with Marriage Resource Center, now Encompass Connection Center and through their church. She served as a board member for the Rocking Horse Center and Springfield Metropolitan Housing Authority. Jackie was a Mamaw above all else, spending any free moment with her grandchildren she could. Being a Mamaw was her favorite job. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Eddie Jaudon; son, Frederick Turner; daughter, J. Annette Morris; grandchildren, Jesse (Maria) Hernandez, Jasmine Yancey, Ty Yancey-Jaudon, Brianna Turner, Isaiah Yancey-Morris; great-grandchildren, Ava Joi, Bronwyn, Jaukobi, Bodhi, Nycier and AnnMarie; sister, Mary (Arnold) Mindingall; brother, Douglas Clark, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Brian Turner; daughter, Benate Jaudon brother, Charles Clark; sister, Norma Clark. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 10-11:30am in the St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Mulberry Street Entrance, with a celebration of Jackie's life to begin at 11:30am, Pastor Ernest C. Brown Officiating. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving her family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



