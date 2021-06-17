JEFFERSON-BRANCH, Pocolia



Age 83, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Monday, June 21, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416.



Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

