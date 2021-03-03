JENKINS, Annie Laura



83, of West Elkton, went to be with the Lord, Monday, March 1, 2021. She was born February 28, 1938, in Bradford, Alabama, to the late Marion



Cleveland and Leomie (Cotton) Reese. In addition to her parents, Annie was preceded in death by all her siblings and best friend, Connie "Cozy" Herald. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Paul Jenkins; children, Teresa (David) Bishop, Paul Steven



Jenkins, and Susan (Dan) Simpson; grandchildren, Dave (Kelli) Bishop, Curtis and Alisha Jenkins, and Jeremy, Brittney, and Kylie Simpson; great-grandchildren, Jacob Bishop and Logan Duncan; and many more family and friends. Annie was a wonderful Christian mother, who raised her kids in the church, and lived what she taught. She had been a member of Franklin Freewill Baptist Church for over 60 years. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 4 from 11AM to 1PM at BALES FUNERAL HOME, Camden. The funeral service will begin at 1PM with Pastor Tim Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery, West Elkton. www.BalesFH.com.

