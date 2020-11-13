JENKINS, Chester McCullough "Pat"



Chester McCullough "Pat"



Jenkins, I, 92, of Madison Township, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born in Berkeley, West Virginia, on May 4, 1928, to parents, Chester and Beatrice Jenkins. Pat graduated from Fort Ashby High School in West Virginia, where he lettered in three sports and was salutatorian of his class. He attended Potomac State College and graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering Degree. He was tapped for the honorary fraternity for electrical



engineering ETA KAPPA NU HE and served as secretary. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II with the 449th Fighter Squadron where he was a radar technician on the F-61 Black Widow. He was stationed on Aleutian Island Adak and in Fairbanks, Alaska. Pat had worked for the



Celanese Corporation, the Hercules Powder Company in Pinto, MD, then moved to a long career in the paper industry, working for West Virginia Pulp and Paper Company as plant superintendent, Sorg Paper Company as manager of maintenance, engineering and power, and Appleton Paper Company in management of maintenance and engineering. Pat greatly enjoyed being outdoors. He hiked the Great Wall of China, the Appalachian Trail, as well as other trails all over the



United States. For 20 years he helped maintain part of the Buckeye Trail. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and rode a motorcycle for many years. Pat was a member of the Buckeye Trail Crew, 4-H member in Mineral County, WV, played softball for the Fort Ashby VFW and was a 63 year member of the Davis Masonic Lodge in Keyser, WV. Mr. Jenkins is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Virginia Jenkins; son, CM Jenkins; daughters, Lynn Riley & Patricia (Brad) Neville; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial Service will be Monday,



November 16, 2020, at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church,120 S. Broad Street, Middletown, with Reverend John Wagner officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at the church. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad Street, Middletown, OH 45044 - OR - Buckeye Trail Association, Inc, P.O. Box 254, Worthington, OH 43085. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com