January 28, 2021

JENKINS, Doris Jean

Of Centerville, OH, born January 2, 1941 in Rosenburg, TX, to the late Roland Corley and Albertha Brown, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was a dedicated elementary school teacher for over 32 years. Doris was also the assistant principal and treasurer at Ruskin Elementary, and a dedicated member of Centerville's Diversity Committee. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of almost 62 years, Lorenza Jenkins; children, Leonard Jenkins (Sonja Jenkins), Sherry Jenkins, Angela

Jenkins-Thomas (Ezra W. Thomas); grandchildren, Nadia

Jenkins, Lorenzo Lewis, and Gabriella Thomas; a host of family members and friends. Walk-through visitation, 10 am-12 noon, Monday, February 8, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 12:30. Link:

www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/

Interment Dayton National Cemetery.

