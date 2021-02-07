JENKINS, Doris Jean
Of Centerville, OH, born January 2, 1941 in Rosenburg, TX, to the late Roland Corley and Albertha Brown, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021. She was a dedicated elementary school teacher for over 32 years. Doris was also the assistant principal and treasurer at Ruskin Elementary, and a dedicated member of Centerville's Diversity Committee. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of almost 62 years, Lorenza Jenkins; children, Leonard Jenkins (Sonja Jenkins), Sherry Jenkins, Angela
Jenkins-Thomas (Ezra W. Thomas); grandchildren, Nadia
Jenkins, Lorenzo Lewis, and Gabriella Thomas; a host of family members and friends. Walk-through visitation, 10 am-12 noon, Monday, February 8, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 12:30. Link:
www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/
Interment Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral