JENKINS, Julie Ann



Age 59, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. She was born on July 23, 1961, in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of John &



Roseanne (Miller) Reck. She



attended the New City Church in Dayton.



She is survived by her father, John; sons, Kyle Clinton and Eli Jenkins; grandchildren, Kyla and Kalvin; great-granddaughter, Mia; her sister, Jody Kopf and her niece, Annalyza Snider.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Roseanne and her sister, Johnna Reck.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE



FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Reese officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

