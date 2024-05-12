Jenkins, Kimberly

Jenkins (Phillips), Kimberly Ann "Kim"



Kimberly Ann Jenkins, age 48, of Xenia, passed away May 5, 2024. Kimberly was born in Washington, Pennsylvania on March 10, 1976 to Bill and Diane Phillips.



Kim is survived by her mother, Diane Phillips; father, Bill Phillips; father of her children, Rob Jenkins; daughters Reagan Jenkins and Shelby (James) Wiltshire; sisters Crissy Dudgeon and Billie Black; and many nieces & nephews that she loved dearly.



Kimberly graduated from Waynesburg Central High School in 1994. She worked as a waitress for most of her life, as she loved getting to interact with new people. In her free time, Kim enjoyed making people laugh, fostering dogs, and spending time with loved ones. She lit up every room she entered with her big smile and infectious laugh. Kim was a loving mother who would do anything for her daughters. She will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kim's memory to Cooper's Safe Place Animal Rescue, located in Englewood, Ohio.



