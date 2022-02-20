JENKINS, Louise

JENKINS, M. Louise



93, of Lewisburg, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Brookhaven in Brookville, Ohio. Born on October 31, 1928, in Carter County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Laura E. (Zornes) Meenach.



She was a member of the Eastern Star and Lewisburg First United Church of Christ.



Preceded in death by her Husband: Lewis D. Jenkins in 2010; Grandson: Todd Alan Jenkins; Son-in-law: Russell Brown; Daughter-in-law: Debra Jenkins, Siblings: Harvey Meenach, Haskel Meenach, Evelyn



Carmichael, Raymond Meenach, James C. Meenach, Winslow Meenach, Mildred Perkins, and Kathleen Wright.



Survived by her Children: Lewis D. "Danny" (Judy) Jenkins, Jr., Sandra Kay (Larry) Byrd, Kathy D. Brown, David R. Jenkins, James Michael (Laura) Jenkins, Tracy L. (Chad) Woodworth; 14 Grandchildren; and many Great and Great-Great-Grandchildren; as well as many Nieces and Nephews.



Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, Ohio, with Pastor David O. Justis officiating. Interment will be held in Roselawn Cemetery, Lewisburg. Family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Ohio Valley Hospice, 322 West Main St., Troy, Ohio 45373 or Lewisburg First United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 600, Lewisburg, Ohio 45338.



Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at



www.barnesfuneralhome.com