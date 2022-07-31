dayton-daily-news logo
X

JENKINS, Ray

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JENKINS, Ray

Ray Jenkins, 86, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family July 21, 2022. He was born in 1936 in Bullsgap, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Robert and Ethel Jenkins, his brother Richard Jenkins and nephew Michael Jenkins, his wife of 9 years Carol Jenkins and wife of 39 years Delores Jenkins. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Jenkins, Jessica Jenkins, grandson Joshua West, grandaughter Jenna West, great-grandson Michael Davis and great-grandaughter Janae Davis A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Victory Church, address 4645 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Tipp City, OH 45371 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Victory Church.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
REKE, Diane
2
SHAFOR, Thomas
3
SPARKS, Vanzel
4
GOODWIN, Irene
5
HATTERY, John
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top