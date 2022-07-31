JENKINS, Ray



Ray Jenkins, 86, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family July 21, 2022. He was born in 1936 in Bullsgap, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Robert and Ethel Jenkins, his brother Richard Jenkins and nephew Michael Jenkins, his wife of 9 years Carol Jenkins and wife of 39 years Delores Jenkins. He is survived by his daughters Jennifer Jenkins, Jessica Jenkins, grandson Joshua West, grandaughter Jenna West, great-grandson Michael Davis and great-grandaughter Janae Davis A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Victory Church, address 4645 S. Co. Rd. 25A, Tipp City, OH 45371 on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Victory Church.

