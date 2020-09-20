JENNINGS, Harold Harold Jennings, age 93, of Butler Township, departed this life on July 16, 2020. He was born in Dayton on June 10, 1927. Preceded in death by his parents Edgeter & Edith Gates Jennings, wife Betty Lou Wilt Jennings, Ruth Wilt and five Brothers. Survived by Daughter Patricia Donovan, Son Harold (Joyce) Jennings, Sister-in-law Caroline Thompson, Grandchildren - Ann, Amy, Joe & Kelly, nine Great-grandchildren, one Great-great-grandchild and a host of Nieces and Nephews. Harold spent most of his life working in Transportation, retiring after 30 years as a driver for Dayton Newspapers, Inc. He worked another 28 years for Avis Car Rental Co., retiring at the age of 89! Harold will be remembered for his strong work ethic and his easy going manner. Love you, Rest in Peace Harold ( Daddy) (Pap)

