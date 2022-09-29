JENNINGS, Henr

JENNINGS, Henri Juan



Age 48, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, 3 sons, 2 daughters, 6 grandchildren, mother and step-father, father, and 3 sisters. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, September 30, 2022, at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Olive Rd., Trotwood, OH 45426, with Pastor Hence Coats officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



