Jensen, Jeanne A.



Jeanne Ann Jensen, age 84 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 12, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 28, 1939, in Superior, WI, the daughter of the late Lawrence Thomas & Ramona Lucille (Lenfestey) Duret. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Jack Jensen, 3 sons Dr. Robert Jensen (Dr. Lynn), David Jensen (Deborah), Michael Jensen (Karen), her daughter Valerie Farnsworth (Bryan), special daughter-in-law Peggy Jensen, her siblings Claudie Maroldo (Tony), Joan Mertens (Robert), Joseph Duret (Kathy), 8 grandchildren Dr. Christian, Matthew, Dominic, Alexander, Ryan, Kayla, Kristen, and Annika, as well as 1 niece, 2 nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by her brother Thomas "Tommy" Duret and her half-sister Ramona "Muffet" (Christianson) Cadotte. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024, at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church, 320 Central Ave., Miamisburg, Ohio. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery in Kettering. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in memory of Mrs. Jeanne A. Jensen. Complete obituary www.swartfuneralhome.com.



