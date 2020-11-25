X

JENSEN, PATRICIA

JENSEN, Patricia

Age 78 of Bellbrook, Ohio, passed away very peacefully Sunday morning, November 22, 2020. She was born in Eveleth, Minnesota, in 1942. Graduated Eveleth High School, Eveleth Junior College, and the University of Maryland with a B.S. Degree in psychology. Celebrating 57 years of

marriage with her husband

Tony and together, sharing a life dedicated to God's loving and tender pillars of love: family, freedom, faith and forgiveness. As a loving mother to three sons and their families;

Christopher & Carol, Erika, Matthew, and Danielle; David & Kirsten, Elise, Maria, Eric, and Greta; Kurt & Elizabeth, Josh, Veronica, and Nicholas. As a loving teacher at Saint Francis of Assisi, Triangle, Virginia; Mount Sacred Heart, San Antonio, Texas; and Saint Helen, Dayton, Ohio. As a loving wife, she traveled together with her veteran husband and lived in

Minnesota, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, and Ohio, and overseas, in Taiwan and in Wiesbaden and Augsburg, Germany. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Monday, November 30 at

MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420.

